Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,015.00

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,015 ($52.46) and last traded at GBX 4,010 ($52.39), with a volume of 33784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,965 ($51.80).

CKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. began coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,437.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,066.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

