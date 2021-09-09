Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,310.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44) and last traded at GBX 5,990 ($78.26), with a volume of 4869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,070 ($79.30).

GNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,600.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.16.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

