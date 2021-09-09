Reviewing Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Studio City International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Studio City International and Great Eagle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $49.21 million 22.93 -$405.09 million N/A N/A Great Eagle $1.33 billion 1.63 -$1.12 billion N/A N/A

Studio City International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Risk & Volatility

Studio City International has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International -363.54% -21.57% -8.37% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Great Eagle beats Studio City International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.