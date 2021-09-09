Contrasting Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 578.88 -$1.31 million N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -0.59

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -13.07% -2.23% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 374.42%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

