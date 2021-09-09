JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.