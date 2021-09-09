Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
