Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

