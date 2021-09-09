Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $351.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

