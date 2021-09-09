$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

