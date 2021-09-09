The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 160,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

