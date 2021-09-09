GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

