Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEXXY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

