Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

