Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

