Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Sell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,175 shares of company stock worth $27,765,447. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $103,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

