First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Western Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

