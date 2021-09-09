Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LFST. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

