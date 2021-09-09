Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

CCEP stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $110,560,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,326,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,606,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

