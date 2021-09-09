Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £44.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

