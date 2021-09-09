Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $515.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 28.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 296,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

