Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post sales of $15.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.18 million and the highest is $15.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $59.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

