Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Guangzhou Automobile Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.