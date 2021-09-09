Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

