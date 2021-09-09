Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $293.99 and last traded at $283.52, with a volume of 19632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.52.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform.

