Barclays Upgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Equal Weight

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$83.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 35.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.87.

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$75.92 and a one year high of C$132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$83.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.65.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

