Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

DR opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.33 million and a P/E ratio of 34.43. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

