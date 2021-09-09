Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.00 ($218.82) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.82.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

