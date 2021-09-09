Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 684.20 ($8.94) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

