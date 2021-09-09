Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.86 ($83.36) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.14.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

