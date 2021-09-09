Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.98 ($21.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

