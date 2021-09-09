Financial Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -11.06% -5.81% -4.93% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, suggesting that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.77%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.54 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -36.17 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.71 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

