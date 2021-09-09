Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Head-To-Head Review

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

74.3% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qurate Retail and Ozon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.30 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.54 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.25 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -27.43

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.76% 35.75% 8.03% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Ozon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.