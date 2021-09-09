Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

