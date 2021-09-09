DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.