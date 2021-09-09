QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.53

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 505690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get QIWI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in QIWI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 289,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QIWI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $8,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $3,869,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in QIWI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.