CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

