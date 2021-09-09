Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.28. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 56,406 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

