Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Shares Down 0.9%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 8,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Kalera AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

