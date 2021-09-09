Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.85 ($58.65) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,332.11. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.