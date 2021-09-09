Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.85 ($58.65) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,332.11. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

