Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $66.90 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

