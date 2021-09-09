G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

