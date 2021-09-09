Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and bottom line increased 11.8% and 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Given the solid consumer acceptance with reference to the Papadias platform and Epics Stuffed Crust, the company expects the products to drive ticket and customer traffic in the second half of 2021. The company benefitted from a rise in digital transactions. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions as well as higher frequency and ticket have been benefitting the company.”

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.23.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.