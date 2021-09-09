Reviewing Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% Atlantic American 7.86% 3.57% 1.24%

31.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Midwest and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.24%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.57 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.69 Atlantic American $195.35 million 0.41 $12.17 million N/A N/A

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Summary

Atlantic American beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

