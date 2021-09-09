Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Masimo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

