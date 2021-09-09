Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.60.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Masimo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
