Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

