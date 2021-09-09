IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.50 million and a PE ratio of -48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
