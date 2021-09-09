Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.10.

ZFSVF stock opened at $437.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.06. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

