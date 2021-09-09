Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €28.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.98 ($25.86).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €22.10 ($26.00) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -18.28. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

