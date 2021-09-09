Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

