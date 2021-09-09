Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

