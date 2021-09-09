The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) to Neutral

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.